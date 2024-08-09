Beldex (BDX) Price Up 6% This Week

Beldex (BDX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. In the last week, Beldex has traded 6% higher against the dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for $0.0507 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. Beldex has a total market cap of $338.70 million and $658,714.03 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,571.55 or 0.04291068 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00035906 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006624 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00010055 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00012418 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00008352 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,926,039,446 coins and its circulating supply is 6,678,339,446 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.