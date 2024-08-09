Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) PT Lowered to $1.00

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $3.50 to $1.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 138.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research cut Beyond Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Beyond Air from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

NASDAQ XAIR opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.28. Beyond Air has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $3.90.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.72 million. Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 203.12% and a negative net margin of 5,197.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beyond Air will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Air during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its stake in Beyond Air by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 444,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 96,150 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in Beyond Air by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,120,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Beyond Air by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,399,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 66,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.

