Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 7,094,438 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the previous session’s volume of 3,051,701 shares.The stock last traded at $7.81 and had previously closed at $6.53.

Several research firms have commented on BYND. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $5.19.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.26.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $93.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.81 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.83) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Olympiad Research LP boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 30,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 117.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 21,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

