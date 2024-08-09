B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08, Briefing.com reports. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $444.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. B&G Foods updated its FY24 guidance to $0.70-$0.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.700-0.900 EPS.

B&G Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:BGS traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,228. The firm has a market cap of $652.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.61. B&G Foods has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.21%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director Stephen Sherrill bought 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,073,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 270,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,468.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Stephen Sherrill acquired 125,000 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.59 per share, with a total value of $1,073,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 270,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,468.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Bruce C. Wacha bought 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $44,668.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,507.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 141,955 shares of company stock worth $1,218,453. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

BGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of B&G Foods to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on B&G Foods from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on B&G Foods from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B&G Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on B&G Foods

About B&G Foods

(Get Free Report)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.