BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.15), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $68.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.00 million. BGSF had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 9.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

NYSE BGSF traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.47. 11,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,766. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. BGSF has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.83. The company has a market capitalization of $92.80 million, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.61.

In other news, Director C. David Allen, Jr. purchased 4,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $31,038.93. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 73,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,640.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John R. Barnett purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.76 per share, for a total transaction of $40,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,655. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director C. David Allen, Jr. bought 4,329 shares of BGSF stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $31,038.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,640.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,338 shares of company stock worth $111,762 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut BGSF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property Management and Professional. The Property Management segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.

