Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.85

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.85 and traded as high as C$10.88. Big Banc Split shares last traded at C$10.83, with a volume of 205 shares changing hands.

Big Banc Split Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$14.74 million and a P/E ratio of 57.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.85.

Big Banc Split Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.09%. Big Banc Split’s dividend payout ratio is presently 415.79%.

Big Banc Split Company Profile

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

