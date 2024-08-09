Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Announces Earnings Results

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49, Briefing.com reports. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Bio-Techne Trading Down 2.2 %

Bio-Techne stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.77. The stock had a trading volume of 829,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,959. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.29. Bio-Techne has a 52-week low of $51.79 and a 52-week high of $85.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.94 and a 200 day moving average of $73.41.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on TECH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.60.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

