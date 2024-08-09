Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Announces Earnings Results

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49, Briefing.com reports. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Bio-Techne Trading Down 2.2 %
Bio-Techne stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.77. The stock had a trading volume of 829,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,959. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.29. Bio-Techne has a 52-week low of $51.79 and a 52-week high of $85.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.94 and a 200 day moving average of $73.41.
Bio-Techne Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.
Bio-Techne Company Profile
Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.
