Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.60.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Shares of TECH stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.41. Bio-Techne has a 1-year low of $51.79 and a 1-year high of $85.57. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.96, a PEG ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.49 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bio-Techne will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Techne

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 922.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 1,427.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bio-Techne

(Get Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.