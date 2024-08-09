BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.54 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.43. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.65) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ FY2027 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BCRX. StockNews.com raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.82. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.88.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $109.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CFO Anthony Doyle purchased 36,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.57 per share, with a total value of $202,191.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,764.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Anthony Doyle bought 36,300 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.57 per share, with a total value of $202,191.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 266,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,764.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Machelle Sanders sold 4,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $28,134.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,742 shares in the company, valued at $166,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 103,601 shares of company stock valued at $596,338 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 896.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 148,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 133,591 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $104,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 97,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $1,487,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 318,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 18,916 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

