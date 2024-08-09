BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.17.

BCRX stock opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average is $5.82.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $109.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Steven K. Galson purchased 21,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $120,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,014.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Steven K. Galson acquired 21,940 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $120,450.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,014.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Doyle bought 36,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.57 per share, for a total transaction of $202,191.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,764.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 103,601 shares of company stock worth $596,338 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCRX. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 560.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Natixis raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 400.6% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 11,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

