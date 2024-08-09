Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.360-0.420 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $557.0 million-$567.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $542.8 million.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BVS. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Bioventus from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Bioventus from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.
Bioventus Stock Up 0.1 %
Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $151.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.70 million. Bioventus had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bioventus will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at Bioventus
In related news, CFO Mark Leonard Singleton sold 13,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $80,317.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,585.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bioventus news, SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 5,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $32,885.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Leonard Singleton sold 13,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $80,317.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,585.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $230,591 over the last 90 days. 32.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Bioventus Company Profile
Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.
