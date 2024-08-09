BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Announces Earnings Results

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.55, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.83) earnings per share.

BioXcel Therapeutics Trading Down 10.0 %

BTAI traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $0.82. 1,140,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,521. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.22. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.32.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioXcel Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 126,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $205,402.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,811,515 shares in the company, valued at $12,732,769.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,520 shares of company stock worth $208,611. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.