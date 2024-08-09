BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Given New $7.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.27) EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BTAI

BioXcel Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ BTAI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,117,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,407. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average is $2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $27.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.32. BioXcel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.83) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BioXcel Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 126,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $205,402.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,811,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,732,769.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,520 shares of company stock worth $208,611. Company insiders own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 239.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.