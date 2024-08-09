Bitcoin (BTC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $31.82 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 9th. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,197.33 billion and approximately $31.82 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $60,661.85 on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

  • Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $351.30 or 0.00579114 BTC.
  • Arweave (AR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00036515 BTC.
  • Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00069295 BTC.
  • eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
  • Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bitcoin Profile

Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,737,806 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.

BTC/USD price chart by TradingView

