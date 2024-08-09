BitTorrent-New One Day Trading Volume Tops $18.52 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 9th. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $738.63 million and approximately $18.52 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001471 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000559 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000076 USD and is up 4.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 166 active market(s) with $22,115,889.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

