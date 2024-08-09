BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.08 to $2.21 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $647.0 million to $651.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $646.06 million. BlackLine also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.080-2.210 EPS.

BlackLine Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of BL stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $52.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.86. BlackLine has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $69.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.58.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. BlackLine had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $160.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

BL has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on BlackLine from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on BlackLine from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on BlackLine from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.78.

In other BlackLine news, insider Karole Morgan-Prager sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,771,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark Partin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $2,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,866,176.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karole Morgan-Prager sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

