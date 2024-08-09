BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.490-0.520 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $162.0 million-$164.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.9 million. BlackLine also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.080-2.210 EPS.
BlackLine Trading Up 3.8 %
Shares of BL stock traded up $1.85 on Thursday, reaching $51.18. 1,325,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,415. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 222.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.86. BlackLine has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.
BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. BlackLine had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $160.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackLine will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Report on BlackLine
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Owen Ryan acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.88 per share, for a total transaction of $149,640.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 145,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,279,886.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Owen Ryan acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.88 per share, for a total transaction of $149,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 145,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,279,886.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jimmy C. Duan purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,460.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 50,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,682.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
BlackLine Company Profile
BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BlackLine
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Datadog Exceeds Q2 Expectations, Solidifies Market Leadership
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Cybersecurity Stock Surges, Promising Double-Digit Gains
Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.