BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC) Shares Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,324,000. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $468,000. Emory University bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,235,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,736,000.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,756. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.54 and a twelve month high of $52.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.22.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Profile

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

