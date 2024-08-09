Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.51-2.66 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.42. Bloomin’ Brands also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.100-2.300 EPS.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

Shares of BLMN opened at $15.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 2.04. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $15.94 and a 52-week high of $30.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.92.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 65.73%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BLMN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.33.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

See Also

