Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Given New $67.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at DA Davidson from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Blue Bird in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Blue Bird from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Blue Bird from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

BLBD traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.77. 236,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Blue Bird has a 1 year low of $17.59 and a 1 year high of $59.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.63.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $333.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.00 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 154.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Blue Bird will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blue Bird news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $235,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,186,636.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Blue Bird in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $510,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blue Bird during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Blue Bird during the second quarter worth $2,865,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Blue Bird by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after buying an additional 13,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Blue Bird by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 148,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after buying an additional 39,664 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

