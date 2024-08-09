BMO Capital Markets Increases Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target to $205.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $191.00 to $205.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ALL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allstate from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $184.06.

Allstate Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $170.52 on Monday. Allstate has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $180.87. The firm has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.42) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allstate will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total transaction of $8,114,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,942,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allstate

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

