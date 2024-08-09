BNB Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.63 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. BNB has a market cap of $73.79 billion and approximately $1.63 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $505.60 or 0.00839499 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BNB has traded down 7.9% against the dollar.

BNB Profile

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,936,661 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,936,702.69320956. The last known price of BNB is 511.66685378 USD and is up 5.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2206 active market(s) with $1,740,609,613.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

