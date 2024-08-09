Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $3,900.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Booking from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Booking from $3,950.00 to $3,750.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Booking from $4,600.00 to $4,200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a $4,205.00 price objective (up from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4,068.32.

Booking Price Performance

Booking stock opened at $3,394.85 on Monday. Booking has a one year low of $2,733.04 and a one year high of $4,144.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,840.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,684.94. The company has a market capitalization of $115.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 237.46%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $37.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking will post 178.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $100,556,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Booking by 133.3% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

