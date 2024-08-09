Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Given New C$300.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from C$325.00 to C$300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BYD. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$310.00 to C$270.00 in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$345.00 to C$340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$350.00 to C$325.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$325.00 to C$275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$286.85.

TSE:BYD traded down C$4.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$221.76. The stock had a trading volume of 57,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,023. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$247.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$270.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.10, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of C$4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.78, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.08. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of C$211.22 and a one year high of C$324.75.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.05). Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.08 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 4.8300559 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boyd Group Services news, Senior Officer Brian Kaner bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$170.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$102,420. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

