BP (NYSE:BP) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of BP (NYSE:BP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

BP has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of BP from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th. TD Securities upped their price objective on BP from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Erste Group Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, June 14th. Evercore ISI raised BP to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BP from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.23.

BP Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BP traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,442,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,610,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $92.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.52. BP has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $40.84.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $47.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.82 billion. BP had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BP will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

BP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. BP’s payout ratio is 59.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BP

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in BP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of BP during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in BP in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in BP during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BP by 576.0% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BP

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

