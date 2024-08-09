Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BHR opened at $3.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $3.95.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently -17.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 59,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 257,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 9,091 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 264.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

