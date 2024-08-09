Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 7.0 %
Shares of NYSE:BHR opened at $3.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $3.95.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently -17.86%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braemar Hotels & Resorts
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Braemar Hotels & Resorts
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Datadog Exceeds Q2 Expectations, Solidifies Market Leadership
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Cybersecurity Stock Surges, Promising Double-Digit Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.