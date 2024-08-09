Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $383.97

Shares of Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 383.97 ($4.91) and traded as high as GBX 401.50 ($5.13). Breedon Group shares last traded at GBX 401 ($5.12), with a volume of 972,291 shares trading hands.

Breedon Group Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.72. The firm has a market cap of £1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,282.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 398.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 384.17.

Breedon Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Breedon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,516.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Breedon Group

Breedon Group Company Profile

In other Breedon Group news, insider Amit Bhatia acquired 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 385 ($4.92) per share, for a total transaction of £4,812,500 ($6,150,159.74). 22.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products primarily in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and internationally. It offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.

