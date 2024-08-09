Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $383.97

Shares of Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 383.97 ($4.91) and traded as high as GBX 401.50 ($5.13). Breedon Group shares last traded at GBX 401 ($5.12), with a volume of 972,291 shares trading hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.72. The firm has a market cap of £1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,282.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 398.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 384.17.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Breedon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,516.13%.
Breedon Group Company Profile
Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products primarily in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and internationally. It offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.
