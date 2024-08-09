Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions updated its FY25 guidance to $8.35-$8.66 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 8.350-8.660 EPS.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:BR traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.34. 76,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,483. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $203.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $166.73 and a 12-month high of $223.81.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,779.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $213.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.17.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

