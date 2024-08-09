Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.350-8.660 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Broadridge Financial Solutions also updated its FY25 guidance to $8.35-$8.66 EPS.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.7 %

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.48. The stock had a trading volume of 415,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,552. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52-week low of $166.73 and a 52-week high of $223.81. The stock has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.41.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.61%.

Several analysts recently commented on BR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $213.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $213.17.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,646 shares of company stock worth $1,334,230. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

