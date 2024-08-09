Brokerages Set Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Target Price at $66.00

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRTA shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Prothena from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Prothena from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Prothena by 182.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prothena by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Prothena by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prothena by 265.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Prothena by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $19.68 on Friday. Prothena has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $63.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.90. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.21.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.13). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 30.48% and a negative net margin of 193.17%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.89) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prothena will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

