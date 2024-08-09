Brokerages Set Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Price Target at $10.83

Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.60.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Viant Technology Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:DSP opened at $9.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average is $9.58. The company has a market cap of $600.66 million, a P/E ratio of -78.83 and a beta of 0.74. Viant Technology has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $12.36.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Viant Technology during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Viant Technology by 379.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in Viant Technology during the first quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

