BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$103.77.

DOO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on BRP from C$105.00 to C$103.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BRP from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. CIBC lowered their target price on BRP from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of BRP from C$112.00 to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

DOO stock opened at C$92.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.20. BRP has a 1-year low of C$77.42 and a 1-year high of C$117.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$90.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$90.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.33.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.02 billion. BRP had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 94.59%. Research analysts anticipate that BRP will post 9.3383534 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.28%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

