BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) versus Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) Financial Review

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Free Report) and BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Franklin Street Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. BRT Apartments pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Franklin Street Properties pays out -7.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BRT Apartments pays out 454.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Franklin Street Properties has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRT Apartments has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Street Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A BRT Apartments 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Franklin Street Properties and BRT Apartments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

BRT Apartments has a consensus price target of $22.25, indicating a potential upside of 25.07%. Given BRT Apartments’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BRT Apartments is more favorable than Franklin Street Properties.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Franklin Street Properties and BRT Apartments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Street Properties $133.73 million 1.21 -$48.11 million ($0.56) -2.79 BRT Apartments $93.98 million 3.53 $3.87 million $0.22 80.86

BRT Apartments has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Franklin Street Properties. Franklin Street Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BRT Apartments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.4% of Franklin Street Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.1% of BRT Apartments shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Franklin Street Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.2% of BRT Apartments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Street Properties and BRT Apartments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Street Properties -52.85% -10.06% -6.46% BRT Apartments 5.10% 2.06% 0.67%

Summary

BRT Apartments beats Franklin Street Properties on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin Street Properties

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP is a Maryland corporation that operates in a manner intended to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes.

About BRT Apartments

(Get Free Report)

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of December 31, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.