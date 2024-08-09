Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.590-2.640 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.4 billion-$3.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.4 billion. Bruker also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.59-2.64 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BRKR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bruker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bruker from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Bruker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Bruker from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bruker in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.80.

Shares of Bruker stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.00. 1,362,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,237. Bruker has a one year low of $53.79 and a one year high of $94.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.58.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $800.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.44 million. Bruker had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bruker will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

