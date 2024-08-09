BTIG Research Raises UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Price Target to $10.00

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on UWMC. Barclays raised their price target on UWM from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of UWM in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $7.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of UWM in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.13.

Shares of NYSE UWMC opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. UWM has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $809.07 million, a P/E ratio of 282.17 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.04.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $507.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that UWM will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

UWM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,333.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UWM

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in UWM during the fourth quarter worth about $6,705,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of UWM by 1,743.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 239,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 226,819 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UWM by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,126,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,202,000 after buying an additional 81,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in UWM by 134.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 115,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 66,174 shares during the last quarter. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UWM



UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

