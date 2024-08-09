Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Bumble from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Bumble from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bumble from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bumble in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Bumble from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.91.

Get Bumble alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Bumble

Bumble Stock Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ BMBL traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $5.98. The company had a trading volume of 8,717,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,150,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.67 million, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 1.70. Bumble has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $17.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $268.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.04 million. Bumble had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 2.04%. Bumble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bumble will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 7,492 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $85,483.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,030 shares in the company, valued at $331,232.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bumble

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMBL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 115,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 16,869 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 683,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,076,000 after buying an additional 97,948 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 151,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 8,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.