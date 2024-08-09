Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Bumble from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research cut Bumble from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bumble from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Bumble from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bumble from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.91.

Shares of BMBL traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.98. The company had a trading volume of 8,717,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,150,074. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.98. Bumble has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Bumble had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $268.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bumble will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bumble news, Director Ann Mather sold 7,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $85,483.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,030 shares in the company, valued at $331,232.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 4th quarter valued at $16,112,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bumble by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,599,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,374 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Bumble in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,678,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bumble by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,822,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,837,000 after acquiring an additional 613,759 shares during the period. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth about $6,370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

