Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.00.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BG

Bunge Global Stock Up 1.8 %

Bunge Global stock opened at $97.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.39. Bunge Global has a 1-year low of $86.10 and a 1-year high of $115.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Bunge Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bunge Global will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Bunge Global news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of Bunge Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $2,065,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,999 shares in the company, valued at $9,086,776.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bunge Global

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 185.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Bunge Global by 261.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.