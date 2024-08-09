Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.03 and last traded at $40.03. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 2,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.53.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.76.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

