BWS Financial Boosts Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Price Target to $30.00

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at BWS Financial from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. BWS Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 61.73% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Innodata in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Innodata Trading Up 13.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INOD traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.55. 1,718,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,345. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.17 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.15. Innodata has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $21.58.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.50 million for the quarter. Innodata had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 2.33%. Analysts predict that Innodata will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Innodata

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Innodata in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Innodata in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innodata in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Innodata by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Innodata in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

