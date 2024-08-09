BWS Financial Cuts Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Price Target to $12.00

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) had its price target cut by BWS Financial from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Shares of ECVT stock opened at $6.69 on Monday. Ecovyst has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Ecovyst had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecovyst will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ecovyst news, insider Joseph S. Koscinski acquired 4,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $30,091.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,252.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph S. Koscinski bought 4,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $30,091.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 544,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,252.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Whittleston bought 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 57,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,023. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ECVT. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ecovyst by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 680,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,649,000 after purchasing an additional 221,979 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture increased its position in shares of Ecovyst by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the first quarter worth $3,581,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 521,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after acquiring an additional 191,839 shares during the period. Finally, Brigade Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 917,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after acquiring an additional 124,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

