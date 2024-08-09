CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

CACI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CACI International from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised CACI International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CACI International from $370.00 to $464.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CACI International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $434.55.

NYSE CACI opened at $460.66 on Monday. CACI International has a 52 week low of $302.21 and a 52 week high of $467.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $436.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $400.17.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CACI International will post 20.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Maclauchlan sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.50, for a total value of $812,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.19, for a total transaction of $85,638.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,538.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Maclauchlan sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.50, for a total transaction of $812,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,028. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in CACI International by 8.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in CACI International by 900.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in CACI International by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

