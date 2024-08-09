Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Buys 890 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 2.0% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 42,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 158,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,844,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 268,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,868,000 after purchasing an additional 55,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 273,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.85. 12,115,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,399,477. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.39.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

