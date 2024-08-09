CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC cut its position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in CAE were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of CAE by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of CAE by 52.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of CAE by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of CAE by 3,712.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAE traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $16.62. 164,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,182. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.67. CAE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.37 and a 200 day moving average of $19.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.16). CAE had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $835.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Desjardins lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CAE in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

About CAE

(Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

