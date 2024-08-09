Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.08

Shares of Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.08 and traded as high as $5.51. Caesarstone shares last traded at $4.86, with a volume of 115,992 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSTE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Caesarstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reduced their price target on Caesarstone from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Caesarstone Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $162.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average is $5.08.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $118.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.70 million. Caesarstone had a negative net margin of 20.45% and a negative return on equity of 13.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caesarstone Ltd. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTE. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 89.7% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 329,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 155,956 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Caesarstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $608,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Caesarstone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Caesarstone by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 36,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Caesarstone in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered stone and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Israel. The company's engineered stone slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling, and residential construction sectors.

