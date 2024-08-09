Calian Group Ltd. (CGY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on September 4th

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st.

Calian Group Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of CGY traded down C$2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$46.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,195. The stock has a market cap of C$545.10 million, a PE ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.06. Calian Group has a 52 week low of C$46.00 and a 52 week high of C$63.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$54.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$56.37.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$185.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$196.67 million. Calian Group had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 2.80%. On average, analysts predict that Calian Group will post 4.6162117 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CGY. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Acumen Capital upped their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$78.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.20, for a total value of C$224,800.00. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

