Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Given New C$63.00 Price Target at CIBC

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$76.00 to C$63.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday. Ventum Financial decreased their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday. Acumen Capital raised their target price on Calian Group from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$74.13.

Get Calian Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CGY

Calian Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CGY traded down C$2.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$46.03. The company had a trading volume of 30,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,195. Calian Group has a twelve month low of C$46.00 and a twelve month high of C$63.75. The stock has a market cap of C$545.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$54.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$56.37.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C($0.04). Calian Group had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of C$185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$196.67 million. On average, research analysts predict that Calian Group will post 4.6162117 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.20, for a total transaction of C$224,800.00. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Calian Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.