Canaccord Genuity Group Trims HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Target Price to $600.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HUBS. Barclays reduced their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $625.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded HubSpot from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $610.52.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded down $3.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $472.70. 600,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,662. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $407.23 and a 1-year high of $693.85. The firm has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.38 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $538.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $590.93.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $617.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.12 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $179,416.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,484.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 3,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.51, for a total value of $2,427,199.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,197,317.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total transaction of $179,416.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,484.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,875 shares of company stock worth $26,879,025 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 1,380.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Articles

