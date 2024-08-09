Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Desjardins cut Canadian Natural Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised Canadian Natural Resources to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $34.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $29.45 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 21.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.384 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Natural Resources

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 105.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,575,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,097,000 after buying an additional 810,200 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 101.1% in the second quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 512,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,234,000 after buying an additional 257,549 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $464,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 139.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 99.7% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

