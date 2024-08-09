Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target Increased to C$35.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Utilities currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$35.00.

Shares of TSE CU opened at C$32.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.09. Canadian Utilities has a fifty-two week low of C$28.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.77. The firm has a market cap of C$6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.453 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. Canadian Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.58%.

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through ATCO Energy Systems, ATCO EnPower, and Corporate & Other segments. The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

